Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

