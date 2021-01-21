Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.