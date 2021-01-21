Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

