Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 124121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,000. Insiders have sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597 over the last ninety days.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.00.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.