Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Down 6.3%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.98. 550,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 528,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,887,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,135 shares of company stock valued at $842,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.