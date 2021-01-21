Carbon Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 85.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $1.19 million and $251,726.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00127041 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00290449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00071495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00072962 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

