Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.28 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.49 billion and $3.28 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00116129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001497 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009024 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023586 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.