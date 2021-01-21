Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Gap Up to $11.14

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $12.39. Cardiff Oncology shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 49,123 shares trading hands.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The stock has a market cap of $399.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,711,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

