Cardstack Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Cardstack token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $111,535.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.