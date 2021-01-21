CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.41 and last traded at $87.66. 1,993,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 824,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

