CargoX Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $5,534.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.