CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,404 shares of company stock worth $5,803,239. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,793,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.