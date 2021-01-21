Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €111.29 ($130.92).

AFX stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting €128.00 ($150.59). 187,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 93.57. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of €110.66 and a 200-day moving average of €104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

