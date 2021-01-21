Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -233.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.