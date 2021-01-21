Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $16.75 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $132.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

