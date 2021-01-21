Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $809,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

