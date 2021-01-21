Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.