Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

