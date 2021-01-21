Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.