Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of CRS stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.