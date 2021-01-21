Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

