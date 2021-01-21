Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $494,468.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and $494,468.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00076490 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,263,602,198 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

