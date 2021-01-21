Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.50

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 7261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $898.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

