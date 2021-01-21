carVertical Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,951.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $93,951.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

