carVertical Price Tops $0.0004 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $104,582.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00567696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.60 or 0.03854320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016711 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

