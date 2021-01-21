CasinoCoin (CSC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.34 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $16,381.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00304345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00071691 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,510 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,490 coins. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.