Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $290.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.