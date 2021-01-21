Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.79. Castlight Health shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 860,559 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,839 shares of company stock worth $741,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 563,011 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

