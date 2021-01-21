Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $439,676.35 and $86,197.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00458625 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000122 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00196300 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

