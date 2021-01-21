Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Trading Up 5.8%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 1,158,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 919,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATB shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.