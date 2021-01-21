Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

