Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.39. 38,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,328. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

