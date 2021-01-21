Catex Token (CATT) Achieves Market Cap of $196,866.79

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $196,866.79 and $5,784.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

