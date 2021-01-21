Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

