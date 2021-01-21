CBDAO Achieves Market Cap of $52,163.79 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One CBDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. CBDAO has a market cap of $52,163.79 and $25,899.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00280582 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068614 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

Buying and Selling CBDAO

