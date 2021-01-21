Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.53

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.53 and traded as high as $98.43. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 728,507 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

