CBTX (CBTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

