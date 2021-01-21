CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. CCUniverse has a market cap of $5,914.05 and approximately $7.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007594 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007419 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000187 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 89.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

