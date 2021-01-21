Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $132.37 on Thursday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.