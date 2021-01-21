Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

CE opened at $132.37 on Thursday. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

