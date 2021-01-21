Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.16

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.95. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 319,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $710.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel during the third quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 50.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 335,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 150.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

