Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $30.54 million and approximately $715,023.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00567696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.60 or 0.03854320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 30,559,672 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

