Celo Market Cap Reaches $613.15 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00011168 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $613.15 million and approximately $190.34 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 60.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00300250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071679 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

