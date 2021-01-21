Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.75. Celsion shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 2,053,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

