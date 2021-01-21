CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.74. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 7,111,019 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIG shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

