Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,071. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

