Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.10. Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 38,430 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Centamin plc (CEE.TO) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.