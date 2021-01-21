Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 6.1%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s share price fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.88. 1,785,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 856,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 361,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

