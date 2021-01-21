Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.86

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $16.24. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 9,469 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

