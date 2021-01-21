Centric Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $146,981.09 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $146,981.09 and $122,957.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000231 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00048268 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 908,018,578 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

